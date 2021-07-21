Wisdom of the Bees: Sacred Bee Medicine Weekend
August 27 @ 4:45 pm - August 29 @ 1:00 pm$299
This weekend will be an exploration into the world of bees. In their flight we find the wisdom hidden within their beauty. In their hum we find the heart of creation. The bees with their sweetness and light have inspired mankind for thousands of years creating a rich fabric of myth, medicine, tradition, and magic inspired by their very existence. Let us explore this beautiful web and how we can enter into sacred relationship with these beings. Please visit event link for more details!