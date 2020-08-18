Wise Women Week at Elderberry’s Farm in Paonia, CO

Facilitated By: Tonya Blacklight, Alicia Michelsen & Lisa Ganora

When: September 3-7, 2020, at 5pm Friday 9/3 through Monday 9/7 at 2pm

Description: Merging tradition, sensory experience, spirit, art, and science, the Wise Woman Week is focused on cultivating one’s own herbal instincts and connecting with plants as direct teachers. We will use our senses and learn with our hearts, minds and bodies, tuning into the unique medicine of the plants, just as our ancestors have done for generations. Participants will also learn practical skills of plant identification, harvesting, preparation of herbal medicines, and crafting traditional healing foods.

Email: cschevents@clinicalherbalism.com

Register & More Info: https://www.elderberrysfarm.com/wise-women-week-2020/