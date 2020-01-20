Women’s Circle at True Nature Healing Arts

Women’s Circle

With space holder & facilitator, Rachelle Anslyn of DIRT + SOUL

2nd & 4th Sundays | 6:30pm-7:30pm

True Nature Healing Art’s Meditation Room

Community Event – Free

Come reside in the depths of the connection of women. Throughout time, women have gathered to empower each other and share wisdom. It is important to have ways we nourish ourselves to fill up our own cups so that what we do and give in the world comes from overflow. *Open to all who live and identify as women.

Bio: As an entrepreneur and teacher, Rachelle stands for the awakening of those around her with a fierce grace and resolute dedication to her own practices. With degrees and certifications in psychology, women’s studies, sex and intimacy coaching, sacred ceremonial work, bodywork, nutrition and yoga, she has been a body and consciousness based practitioner for over 20 years. Rachelle is known for her ability to see and feel the many layers of masks and conditioning. She believes the fundamental thing we are here on the planet to have is an innate knowing of ourselves at the deepest level and access to true connection and intimacy through what is real in us.