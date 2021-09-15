2021 WYOmericana Caravan Tour: Described as “a traveling concert circus of sorts” in a full-page article by The New York Times titled “Touring, the ‘Wyoming Way,’” the WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene. In collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, the carefully curated lineup rotates each year to highlight the state’s strongest acts. Artists perform individual sets with the suspense of ad-libbed cross-band collaborations, and a closing set that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents. The tour was named Top Arts/Entertainment Event of 2013 by Casper Star-Tribune and in 2014, the short film WYOMERICANA took home 1st place at the Laramie Film Festival.

The WYOmericana philosophy is to propel Wyoming’s original music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting to the world that there’s a stellar creative spark in the country’s least populated state. The 7th anniversary of the grassroots tour since 2013 is made possible though the generous support of WESTAF, Wyoming Arts Council, Wyoming Public Media, Give’r, Buckrail, BendeRuble Sound, and Showdeer,. For more history about the Tour, visit WYOmericana.com.