Yoga with Your Pet

Join Faith Lipori, certified yoga teacher and animal lover, for an all-level virtual yoga class on Saturday, March 6th from 4-5:30 pm. Participants, human and other, can expect stretching, movement and deep relaxation. Please invite your pets – there will be time to introduce them 10 minutes prior to start time! Participation is $25 a person. Can’t make the session? No worries! An option to purchase the recorded session is available so you can still enjoy some yoga with a furrr-tastic cause!