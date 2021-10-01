Your Story, Your Life

Have other people laughed at your stories and said, “I hope you have written this down?” Have you often said to yourself, “I need to record and organize these stories for my family?” Are you interested in telling the stories of your ancestors? Have you wanted to explore your legacy of living and the wisdom of your experience?

Join us and be ready to share your stories, ideas, and inspiration in a welcoming setting. The group is facilitated by Shelly Merriam, a historian, writer, genealogist, and “kin keeper.”

The group will meet for two hours in the upstairs meeting room of the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. The library does not open until 11 a.m., so please arrive between 9:45 and 10:05 when someone will be at the door to let you in. Please be prompt. Being late disrupts our reading. If you must be late call or text me at 508 942-6278 and someone will open the door for you.

First and Third Fridays Starting September 17

10:00 am

Glenwood Springs Branch Library