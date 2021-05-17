Youthentity Pig Roast Fundraiser
June 22 @ 7:00 am - June 24 @ 10:00 pm
Youth financial literacy and career readiness are critical life skills. Help support Youthentity’s important programs through their annual fundraiser, held virtually at Youthentity.org. This year’s fundraiser includes a fantastic three-day online auction and raffle, delicious multi-course takeaway dinners with each “ticket” purchase, heartwarming student and alumni videos and more. We hope you’ll join us in another fantastic fundraiser!