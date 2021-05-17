Carbondale's community connector

Youthentity Pig Roast Fundraiser

June 22 @ 7:00 am - June 24 @ 10:00 pm

Youth financial literacy and career readiness are critical life skills. Help support Youthentity’s important programs through their annual fundraiser, held virtually at Youthentity.org. This year’s fundraiser includes a fantastic three-day online auction and raffle, delicious multi-course takeaway dinners with each “ticket” purchase, heartwarming student and alumni videos and more. We hope you’ll join us in another fantastic fundraiser!

Details

Start:
June 22 @ 7:00 am
End:
June 24 @ 10:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
www.youthentity.org/pig-roast-2021

Organizer

Youthentity
Phone:
9709634055
Email:
meghan@youthentity.org
Website:
www.youthentity.org

Venue

CO United States + Google Map

