Locals step up to virus challenges

Email

The Bonedale community has come together to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

It’s quiet in town absent the parking spot search, delicious smells wafting from restaurants all along Main Street and sweet sounds from music venues.

This is the new Carbondale — at least for a while. But below the surface, businesses, organizations and schools are learning to survive and adapt, while figuring out how to best help those in need, especially the eldery and the sick.

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce President Andrea Stewart reported, “We are following Garfield County Department of Health guidelines. Although our offices are closed, we are going virtual to support our members.”

“We are practicing and recommending social distancing,” she added. “Our business community is staying strong,and very creative with business strategies, including grab-and-go menu options, pickup and delivery services and more.”

Evan Zislis, chief executive officer at Bonedale Business Academy, said, “We want to find out the needs. We have postponed all events and are working hard to get video conferencing online.”

And, as just posted by the Town of Carbondale, “If you are a local business on Main Street and will be doing take-out orders, email llindberg@carbondaleco.net for details. The Town will make signs and post them near your business for customer pick-up instructions for parking.”

Public access radio station KDNK recently set up a Coronavirus Information and local resources page on the kdnk.org website.

Also, Aspen Public Radio recently posted, “The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state is prioritizing testing in mountain resort communities. State officials, with help from the National Guard, will open mobile testing sites throughout different mountain communities to understand the severity of community spread of COVID-19.”

They cautioned that testing is for those who have been pre-selected by area health care providers. The sites will not accept walk-up or drive-up patients.

On the banking side, financial institutions are staying open while instituting cleaning and sanitizing procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank, reinforced this approach, saying, “We’re definitely meeting our responsibilities to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment recently announced a variety of resources for workers and employers who are impacted by the Coronavirus. Visit colorado.gov for the most up-to-date information and additional resources.

Valley View Hospital issued its new restrictions as follows: No visitors are permitted in any location unless visiting a patient. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (exception for delivery partners in Family Birthplace) with a limit of one visitor per patient.

Also, all persons who have business with the hospital should call in advance before arriving at any location.

In a similar move, Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) is limiting non-essential access to all locations to help limit potential exposure to novel coronavirus, COVID-19. In an effort to maintain Aspen Valley Hospital’s operational status, all patients and visitors are asked screening questions prior to entering the hospital or any other AVH facilities, until further notice. The hospital and the Midvalley Surgery Center are postponing elective surgeries until March 30 and then will reevaluate.

Senior Matters, a non profit group that helps older adults, has organized a help-out effort to reach people in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork and Crystal River Valleys. Volunteers can go to seniorsmatter.org or email mary@impactmarketingaspen.com for more information.

A new group, Carbondale CO Mutual Aid, has just been started on Facebook, noting,

“This is a swap page for those in need of assistance and those able to help. In the coming weeks, many people will need others to help with deliveries, child care, respite, etc. They can post their needs, and others can respond.”

Emergency Numbers

Health related emergencies: 911

Bilingual Aspen to Parachute COVID-19 hotline: 429-6186

Colorado Health Emergency Line: 877-462-2911

Colorado Pre-Testing Information Line: 303-389-1687

Eagle County Public Safety Hotline: 306-4673

Colorado Crisis Services Support Line: 844-493-8255

Garfield County Volunteering Hotline: 945-1377, extension 2020

Pitkin County Hotline: 429-6186

Pitkin County Text Updates: Text CVIRUS to 888777