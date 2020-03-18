The Neffs bring perspective, classical music from Switzerland

Email

The Sopris Sun is conducting a series of interviews with folks you may not have seen in

the paper before – a sort of introduction to your neighbors. This week we caught up with

Werner Neff, 72, a Swiss-born author and transplant to Carbondale, whose thoughts are given here with input from his wife, Sylvia, 70, who also is from Switzerland.

Q: How did you end up in Carbondale?

A: I came to this area exactly 10 years ago, where Sylvia came to this country over 40

years ago. [Sylvia: I lived in New York most of that time, and then I came here 7

years ago]. I am retired, and now spending my time writing books on the American

economy. I came here because of my late wife, who was from Carbondale. I met her

while in Aspen at the Aspen Music Festival and School … auditing the conducting

class given to me as a sabbatical by my company. I play piano.

Q: What did you do for work before coming here?

A: I studied political economics and business administration, and worked for 25

years in a large Swiss bank in the Swiss mortgage and small business loan

department. I moved here from Switzerland directly to Carbondale after my

retirement. Since my arrival I have been studying and writing about the American

economy and American politics. [Ed. Note: Neff has three books published and available online]. A political economist, I am interested and concerned about the fundamental changes in American democracy.

Q: Tell us a bit about your family background.

A: My family and many, many ancestors came from Switzerland … very simple. I

have a brother and a sister, and you would say we were middle class. I attended public

schools all the way through university.

Q: Is there a question you get from others that you find tiresome?

A: People often ask me, what do you like better, to live here in America, the Roaring

Fork Valley or in Switzerland. And I usually say, “Today, I love it here best. But I am

enjoying every situation, being home in Switzerland and being in the United States,

especially in Colorado.”

Q: How did you end up writing about American economics and politics?

A: My late wife was so ill that I had to take over working on taxes, health insurance,

pension funds, social security and other things. I found it difficult, compared to

solutions we had in Switzerland, so I was forced to study and understand the

American social economics. And there is now my new book, “Restore Trust —

Economic Solutions to Current Social and Political Issues in the U.S.”

Q: And what are your main concerns as expressed in your book?

A:. I am concerned about the failing of the American Democracy. I am talking about a distorted democracy and I write about that poverty is a structural problem created by economic thinking errors and institutional poverty traps.

Q: If people recognize you on the street, where do they remember you from?

A: I hope from my book, and I have many friends from piano playing … classical

music.

Q: How do you spend your free time?

A: I have a couple of main activities. I have founded here in Carbondale a group of

piano players, about 10 or 12 friends, who come together once every month at one

home or another to play piano. The second activity I love, is being a DJ for KDNK

Classical every Sunday morning from 8 -10 a.m.

Q: Any advice for our readers?

A: Most important for Americans now is to vote, and take responsibility for their civil rights. I also encourage people to enroll in a pension plan and health insurance.