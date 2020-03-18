The Neffs bring perspective, classical music from Switzerland

The Sopris Sun is conducting a series of interviews with folks you may not have seen in
Q: How did you end up in Carbondale?
A: I came to this area exactly 10 years ago, where Sylvia came to this country over 40
years ago. [Sylvia: I lived in New York most of that time, and then I came here 7
years ago]. I am retired, and now spending my time writing books on the American
economy. I came here because of my late wife, who was from Carbondale. I met her
while in Aspen at the Aspen Music Festival and School … auditing the conducting
class given to me as a sabbatical by my company. I play piano.
Q: What did you do for work before coming here?
A: I studied political economics and business administration, and worked for 25
years in a large Swiss bank in the Swiss mortgage and small business loan
department. I moved here from Switzerland directly to Carbondale after my
retirement. Since my arrival I have been studying and writing about the American
economy and American politics. [Ed. Note: Neff has three books published and available online]. A political economist, I am interested and concerned about the fundamental changes in American democracy.
Q: Tell us a bit about your family background.
A: My family and many, many ancestors came from Switzerland … very simple. I
have a brother and a sister, and you would say we were middle class. I attended public
schools all the way through university.
Q: Is there a question you get from others that you find tiresome?
A: People often ask me, what do you like better, to live here in America, the Roaring
Fork Valley or in Switzerland. And I usually say, “Today, I love it here best. But I am
enjoying every situation, being home in Switzerland and being in the United States,
especially in Colorado.”
Q: How did you end up writing about American economics and politics?
A: My late wife was so ill that I had to take over working on taxes, health insurance,
pension funds, social security and other things. I found it difficult, compared to
solutions we had in Switzerland, so I was forced to study and understand the
American social economics. And there is now my new book, “Restore Trust —
Economic Solutions to Current Social and Political Issues in the U.S.”
Q: And what are your main concerns as expressed in your book?
A:. I am concerned about the failing of the American Democracy. I am talking about a distorted democracy and I write about that poverty is a structural problem created by economic thinking errors and institutional poverty traps.
Q: If people recognize you on the street, where do they remember you from?
A: I hope from my book, and I have many friends from piano playing … classical
music.
Q: How do you spend your free time?
A: I have a couple of main activities. I have founded here in Carbondale a group of
piano players, about 10 or 12 friends, who come together once every month at one
home or another to play piano. The second activity I love, is being a DJ for KDNK
Classical every Sunday morning from 8 -10 a.m.
Q: Any advice for our readers?
A: Most important for Americans now is to vote, and take responsibility for their civil rights. I also encourage people to enroll in a pension plan and health insurance.
