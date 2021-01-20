Scuttlebutt – January 21, 2021

Email

Comp plan redux

Carbondale Trustees agreed during a work session on Jan. 19 to move forward with a process to update the Town’s comprehensive plan. By the estimations of town staff, this could take around nine months and will involve multiple opportunities for balanced input. Proposed areas of focus include the north side of downtown, 12 acres of industrial land owned by C’Dale LLC.

Check close

Meanwhile, a Sopris Sun reader reported receiving stimulus money from the federal government in the form of a debit card. After confirming that the money transferred successfully, she wishes to alert folks to open their mail, even when it looks questionable, in case it is government money.

Scam alert

Local police departments have received an increase in reports of fraud relating to false unemployment claims. Residents are encouraged to be cautious of identity theft. In essence, criminals are filing unemployment claims with the state pretending to be the victim of a stolen identity. If you have not filed an unemployment claim and receive benefit information, you’re encouraged to contact local police.

Pay back

The Garfield County Treasurer’s office received $5.8 million from URSA, a mining company, for 2019 taxes, payable in 2020, amid bankruptcy claims filed last year. URSA was acquired by Terra Energy Partners after a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale in November. “Staff from the Garfield County Attorney’s and Treasurer’s offices worked in tandem to make the best decisions possible in obtaining the funds owed to the county by URSA. We are pleased that the efforts have come to fruition,” said Garfield County Treasurer Carrie Couey.

Rep. Boebert challenged

Thirty Chairs of Colorado’s County Democratic Parties delivered a letter to congressional leaders requesting an investigation into ties between Rep. Lauren Boebert and extremist groups. Accompanying the letter was a petition signed by more than 5,000 residents of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mourning a loss

Margaret (Peggy) Manson Chain passed away at home on the morning of Jan. 14. A full obituary will be provided soon.

Celebrate

The Carbondale Chamber is accepting nominations through Friday, Jan. 22, at noon for 2020 Business of the Year. There are categories for both nonprofits and for-profit businesses that exemplified quality, customer satisfaction, community service, employee wellness and overall dedication in 2020. Nominees must be a Carbondale Chamber member in good standing.

TRUU film screening

Two Rivers Unitarian-Universalist Church, in conjunction with the Roaring Fork Valley’s Interfaith Council and Sanctuary Unidos, is showing a Zoom presentation of the documentary “Welcome Stranger” on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. This film takes a compassionate look at the challenges faced by immigrants and asylum seekers. Sarah Jackson, founder of Casa de Paz, will speak following the screening. The Zoom meeting ID is 828 7946 5444 and the passcode is chalice.

Full Moon Winter Tri

Carbondale Rec. hosts the third annual Full Moon Winter Triathlon on Saturday, Jan. 30. The event is designed for all levels and based around having fun. Individuals or teams of up to 10 can compete with staggered times beginning at 4 p.m. Details and registration at carbondalerec.com

February focus

Beginning Jan. 30, at 4 p.m., Mindful Life Program initiates a 28-day cycle of daily practice within a supportive circle of trained mindfulness teachers and other practitioners. More information is at mindfullifeprogram.org

Redstone runs

The Sopris Sun is seeking a volunteer to deliver stacks of newspapers to Redstone weekly. We now deliver to a box at Propaganda Pie and at the Redstone Inn. Please contact Cystal@soprissun.com for details.

Gay Ski Week

A large rainbow banner is was unfurled at the Aspen Chapel in honor of Gay Ski Week. Sunday’s guest preacher will be Jonathon Stalls, an artist, social entrepreneur and social justice advocate that identifies as LGBTQIA+.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Peter Green, Wick Moses and Taylor Wagner (Jan. 22); Josie Cruz, Jack Green, Bear Matthews, Becca Rogers, Christine Hill Smith and Hone Williams (Jan. 23); Linda Lafferty and Marty Silverstein (Jan. 24); Felina Cruz (Jan. 25); Alli Powell, Kat Taylor and Arick Zeigel (Jan. 26); Laura McCormick Grobler and Elizabeth Ritchie (Jan. 27).