Scuttlebutt – January 28,2021

Email

ReFUND Colorado

The Donate to Colorado Nonprofit Fund (ReFUND CO) allows state taxpayers to donate a portion of their tax refunds to a Colorado-based nonprofit. This provides the sector with a funding boost and strengthens ties with donors. Learn more about the ReFUND Colorado campaign, timeline, eligibility requirements and more at coloradononprofits.org

Energy future

Garfield County Libraries hosts a panel of local experts and industry leaders exploring how local energy companies are moving to reduce their impact on climate change and what steps consumers can take to save energy and money. The virtual event is on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. Details at www.gcpld.org/resilient

Freedom Rally

Stay Free Colorado hosts a community event on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the courthouse plaza in Glenwood Springs at noon. Guest speakers include Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankowski, Sheriff Lou Vallario, “America’s Mom” Sheronna Bishop, Dr. Jeff Barke and Dr. Tom Lankering. Stay Free Colorado is a non-partisan group dedicated to protecting and preserving constitutional rights.

Distance learning

A student or staff member at Carbondale Middle School tested positive for COVID resulting in the quarantine of almost all of the 5th grade class because the entire grade and its teachers are considered a cohort. This cohort will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1.

5Point Film Fund

The 2021 5Point Film Fund is now open for submissions, seeking to support filmmakers committed to telling important and impactful stories about adventure. Additional funds for water-related projects will be provided by Northwest River Supplies. Submissions are due by Apr. 1 at 5pointfilm.org

Tuition hike

CMC trustees voted on Jan. 26 to increase tuition for 2021/2022 by $5 per credit hour for all categories except non-resident students. Meanwhile, fees for the college’s Learning Materials Program, including textbooks, will be lowered by $4 per credit hour. Additionally, the board approved several tuition discounts.

CMC responds

Colorado Mountain College is offering scholarships of up to $1,000 for persons out of work due to COVID. Eligible applicants include employees with reduced hours or decreased pay and persons that left employment to care for dependents. More details are at coloradomtn.edu/scholarships

“Moments of light”

Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt presents a group exhibition exploring the interaction of light with landscapes of Colorado and Utah as captured in diverse painting styles. The exhibit is on view through Mar. 6 and virtually at korologosgallery.com

Poss recognition

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design, a local design firm, was selected as a 2021 A+Firm Awards Special Mention recipient in the Best Medium Firm category in the first annual A+Firm Awards by Architizer — an international design competition.

29th Annual Ski for Sisu

Named for a Finnish concept describing stoic determination, Ski for Sisu returns to Spring Gulch as a socially-distanced, nine-day skiathon beginning Feb. 6. This annual fundraiser helps to maintain the trail system for cross-country and skate skiing. Details for signing up as a participant, volunteer or both are at springgulch.org

Snowboard clinic

The second annual Kirstie Ennis Foundation Women Veterans’ Snowboard Clinic is at Sunlight this Friday through Tuesday. Ennis had her leg amputated after her helicopter went down in Afghanistan. Since her recovery, she has made it her mission to educate, empower and inspire others through the outdoors — specifically for athletes with disabilities. More info is at kirstieennisfoundation.com

Financial aid

Kids First and the City of Aspen are providing a financial aid program to help defray the expense of childcare for working families. The deadline for applications is Feb. 1 with assistance beginning Mar. 1. Only new applicants need to apply at this time. More at cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Greg Albrecht, Sharill Hawkins and Carly Rosenthal (Jan. 28); Noah Scher (Jan. 29); Ami Maes and Luca Rio Phelan (Jan. 30); Joani Lubrant (Feb. 1); Marcos Guevara, Candy Holgate, Nikki Macleod, Mountain Maes, Rex van Minnen and Silvia Rodriguez Gutierrez (Feb. 2); Stacey Novak, Sarah Strassburger and Bob Moore (Feb. 3).