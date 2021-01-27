Town Report – Carbondale

Email

Free COVID testing site remains in operation behind Town Hall with a slight decline in usage recently. The website to schedule an appointment is rfcovidtest.co

COVID cases in Garfield County continue to drop but the county remains at level orange according to the state. Town staff are working with the county and other municipalities to develop a “five-star” program to permit restaurants to operate with fewer restrictions after meeting special requirements.

Ice removal efforts continue, with street crews also repairing sidewalk heaves and performing sign maintenance.

Parks & Rec is closing out grants to improve the playground at Gianinetti Park and develop the master plan for a new aquatic facility. Both projects are complete.

The Integrated Weed Management Plan for 2021 was presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission and Environment Board. Trustees will review the plan on Feb. 9.

Rec Center usage remains steady.

Ice rinks are open with social distancing and mask requirements.

Youth climbing classes are offered in three-week sessions in February.

James Franks was hired to join the finance department.

Trustees’ regular meeting on Jan. 26 saw all trustees in attendance.

■ A Community Hero Award was presented to staff of Carbondale Public Library by Marty Silverstein.

■ A loan refinance was approved to benefit the Third Street Center.

■ The Town accepted a request to partner with Aspen Valley Land Trust as a fiscal agent for two Great Outdoors Colorado grants totalling $110,000. The funds will be used to continue improvements at the Red Hill trailhead and for a Crystal River restoration project that improves ADA accessibility for Riverfront Park.

■ Clean Energy Economy for the Region presented a revised work plan for 2021 that was accepted by the trustees.