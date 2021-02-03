Scuttlebutt – February 4, 2021

Email

ReFUND Colorado

The Donate to Colorado Nonprofit Fund (ReFUND CO) allows state taxpayers to donate a portion of their tax refunds to a Colorado-based nonprofit. This provides the sector with a funding boost and strengthens ties with donors. Learn more about the ReFUND Colorado campaign, timeline, eligibility requirements at refundwhatmatters.org

Warm hearts

Throughout February, Garfield County Libraries will receive donations of personal hygiene supplies and non-perishable food to distribute through LIFT-UP and other local charities. Personal hygiene supplies must be new and can include soap, shampoo, diapers, wipes, feminine pads, razors, and shaving cream. More info is at www.gcpld.org

PitCo restrictions loosened

On Monday, Feb. 1 Pitkin County Public Health indicated that the community COVID 14-day incidence rate was below 700, allowing the county to move businesses back to Orange level restrictions beginning Feb. 2. This allows indoor dining to return and increases permissible capacity at offices and gyms.

KDNK promotion

KDNK Board of Directors announced that Development Director Greg Albrecht is the station’s Executive Director as of Jan. 18, 2021. The board cites Greg’s leadership skills and demonstrated commitment to KDNK, proven during a difficult 2020, as proof of his capability to effectively lead the station. Congratulations!

Ideas at play

Pitkin County Open Space will review recommendations by a steering committee to improve Redstone Park on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. Among other amenities, the ice rink could see modest changes. If the board approves them, recommendations will then be released for public comment.

RFHS principal retires

Roaring Fork High School Principal Lyn Bair announced her plans to retire at the end of this school year after almost 40 years in education. Bair was hired as the RFHS principal starting the 2019-20 school year after serving 15 years as principal at Bridges High School and ten years as an assistant principal and teacher throughout the district. The position will be posted immediately, with staff and community members involved in the hiring process.

Forest Service internships

Colorado Mountain College and the Forest Service are offering two-year paid internship opportunities beginning in fall 2021. Current CMC students of biology, geology, natural resource management, outdoor recreation leadership, and ski area operations are eligible. Persons applying for a bachelor’s degree program with CMC or already holding a bachelor’s degree are also eligible. The application deadline is Mar. 15. More info at coloradomtn.edu/academics

PitCo assistance

Aspen Community Foundation will help administer assistance grants to help offset the economic impacts of COVID public health orders. Pitkin County Commissioners authorized $1.28 million to assist Pitkin County businesses that have been in operation since Mar. 10, 2020. More info is at aspencommunityfoundation.org

Educators eligible

The upcoming group eligible for vaccination beginning Feb. 8 now includes educators and essential personnel for preschool through twelfth grade, child care providers, and residents aged 65 and above. More info is at covid19.colorado.gov

High-five

Garfield County was approved to participate in the state’s “5 Star Business Certification Program” contingent on metric eligibility. Once the county meets a two-week cumulative incidence rate of less than 350/100,000 population — approximately 210 positive cases — and sustains it for seven consecutive days, the county will be free to proceed with certified businesses allowed to operate with reduced restrictions. Businesses interested in participating may visit garfield-county.com

Middle Colorado Watershed Council

Community activist and Glenwood resident Paula Stepp was selected to lead the Middle Colorado Watershed Council (MCWC) as the nonprofit’s executive director. MCWC is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the Colorado River and its tributaries from the Garfield/Eagle County line downstream to De Beque Canyon.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sandra Gaddis, Sue Gray and Aly Sanguily (Feb. 4); Jim Coddington, Patrick Hunter, Sandra Lopez and Andrew Scott (Feb. 6); Kelly Rinick (Feb. 7); Michael Kinsley and Amanda Villalobos (Feb. 8); Charley Hill (Feb. 9); Diego Gonzales, Sara McAllister and Pam Rosenthal (Feb. 10).