Scuttlebutt – February 11, 2021

Email

Vaccine eligibility

As of Feb. 8, Colorado opened vaccine eligibility to people ages 65 to 69, to K-12 educators and childcare workers, to first responders and other essential workers. This is Phase 1b.2 of the state’s vaccination plan. The expansion allows more than a quarter of Colorado adults to get the shot — if they can get an appointment.

Shot Whisperers

Limited supply of vaccines, coupled with reliance on online announcements and sign-ups, have made getting the shots difficult for people that aren’t online, have language or mobility issues, or who lack transportation. Thus, three Carbondalians formed the “Helper Taskforce” to enable Roaring Fork Valley residents to secure vaccination appointments. Locals needing assistance may contact: Catharine “Ryn” Calhoon, a member of Carbondale’s Emergency Task Force, at cathycalhoon@gmail.com or 970-618-1257; Niki Delson, chair of the Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative (CAFCI), at niki@agefriendlycarbondale.org or 707-496-3322; or Nicolette Toussaint, Sopris Sun columnist and CAFCI board member, at thymetoblossom@gmail.com or 970-274-1024. These “Shot Whisperers” are also connecting with volunteers from Valley Meals & More and the Town of Carbondale to help with transportation and language challenges.

5 Star pause

Adjustments in the state’s COVID-19 dial metrics have placed Garfield County into Level Yellow. Subsequently, the county is “pressing pause” on their 5 Star certification program for restaurants and other businesses. The committee thanks everyone involved in creating the program and getting it approved so that it can be used in the future if it is needed.

Sunshine

The Sopris Sun welcomes Vanessa Porras and Eric Smith to our board of directors. Eric Smith is a retired copyright and trade lawyer. He has served on the boards of the Washington DC Chamber Symphony, Thunder River Theater Company, and currently serves on the board of the Aspen International Mountain Foundation. Local artist Vanessa Porras is an art educator at the Aspen Art Museum and has worked for VOICES for several years. Welcome!

Shark bait

Local entrepreneur Peter Arlein attracted funders, and national attention, for his plant-based ski wax on ABC’s Shark Tank last week. Mountainflow Eco-wax was started in 2016 with the realization that other ski wax products were toxic to their users and the environment. In an interview with the Post Independent, Arlein credits Coventure for helping train him in the art of pitching to investors.

Now hiring

Wilderness Workshop is seeking a temporary campaign associate to join their team for six months. Persons interested in working to help protect the lands and rivers in our region may visit wildernessworkshop.org. KDNK is seeking an operations assistant to help the entire station and all of its operations from programming to fundraising. This entry-level position is designed to jumpstart a career in community media by honing all of the necessary skills. More info is at kdnk.org.

Heart month

In celebration of February as Heart Month, Dr. Greg Feinsinger is offering free medical consultations by appointment at the Third Street Center. To make an appointment, call 970-379-5718.

Accolades

Carbondale Chamber members enjoyed a virtual celebration for this year’s Business of the Year Awards. Peppino’s Pizza was chosen as the 2020 For-Profit Business of the Year with Carbondale Arts declared Non-Profit Business of the Year.

Dandy

Dandelion Day 2021 is slated for May 8 in Sopris Park with COVID precautions. Interested vendors may contact the event organizer by emailing dandelionday81623@gmail.com.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Georgia Chamberlain, Linda Criswell, Anne Goldberg, Thomas Mack and Sydney Courier McBrayer (Feb. 11); Raleigh Burleigh, Sam Hayes, Ciara Low, Faith Magill, Meghan Murphy, Sarah and Laura Nelson, Jamie Ramge and Gene Schilling (Feb. 12); Amy Rota (Feb. 13); Gabriela Meijia and Andrea Stewart (Feb. 14); Jennifer Moss, Scott Levine, Dave Plumb and Megan Tackett (Feb. 15); Jen Moss, Jessie Murillo and Dale Will (Feb. 16); Emma Scher and Jade Wimberley (Feb. 17).