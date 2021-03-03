My kid could do that …

Email

Aspen Art Museum’s youth art expo, “Still Lifes and Works from Home,” provides a unique window into the imaginations of our local youth, one year into the pandemic. This exhibition features 400 artworks by K-12 students from Aspen to Rifle speaking to three basic prompts: “somewhere or someone you miss,” “your favorite object or room in your home,” and “a meal you enjoy eating.”

Organizing artist Adam Stamp, visiting from Los Angeles, was impressed to see the children creatively “go their own way” based on those prompts. Repurposing components of surreal architecture designed by Veit Laurent Kurz for Winterfest 2020, Stamp incorporated every piece of art submitted into the exhibit. Organized by motif, the space includes a “dog park,” all cat images hang inside the central hut structure, pastel fruit coat a wall, and the eyes of wildlife emerge from a forest of aspen trees. The trees were painted by Stamp and inspired by a drawing submitted by youth artist Norah Glasgow.

Stamp was so impressed with the kids’ artist statements that he created a short zine with his professional advice. “If any of these children get to become an artist, job well done.”

All exhibiting artists also received a t-shirt designed by Adam Stamp proudly proclaiming “I’m in a museum show!” The exhibit continues through Sunday, March 14.

Stamp’s “Slippery Slope Bar” will remain on the roof of the museum through May 2022.