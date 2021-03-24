Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 25, 2021

Email

Prescribed burns

The Bureau of Land Management is completing prescribed fires on federal land in Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin County, including Cattle Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cherry Creek, the West Divide, Braderich Creek, and Collins Creek. According to Deputy White River Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler, prescribed fire is “a cost-effective, efficient method to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat.” Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads.

Roaring Fork Leadership

Roaring Fork Leadership has graduated over 800 alumni in the valley since 1988, teaching important skills with a 10-month curriculum. Applications for RFL Academy 2022 will be received through July 15. Community leaders may also be nominated. More info at rfleadership.org

Now hiring

Basalt Regional Library is hiring a Technology & Marketing Assistant. This position will assist patrons with technology questions, run technology classes, and submit library programs to community calendars along with other duties. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org/employment

Meanwhile, Carbondale Arts is hiring an Education Director to oversee Rosybelle, the mobile maker bus, and all activities related to arts education and Carbondale Arts. Applications are due by April 9. More at carbondalearts.com/news

Artist fellow sought

The Aspen Art Museum invites Roaring Fork Valley artists to apply for six available artist fellow spots. Applicants must commit to scheduled monthly meetings through December 2021 and be 18 years or older at the beginning of the program on April 18. Artists working in any medium and at any level are encouraged to apply by Saturday, April 10, at bit.ly/artfellow

PitCo transitions to Level Orange

Pitkin County returned to Level Orange restrictions on Wednesday, March 24, at 9 a.m. The move was required after six consecutive days of exceeding Level Yellow case count numbers and the state’s percent positivity thresholds. This means a reduction in capacity for businesses to 50%.

Standardized testing

The Colorado Department of Education is requesting that the federal government partially waive state assessment requirements and invites the public to comment on proposed changes that would reduce the number of tests for students this spring. The one-year changes requested are in response to the unique academic challenges spurred by the global pandemic. Under a plan approved by the legislature and Governor Polis, students would be required to take only one state test. Third, fifth, and seventh graders would take English tests and fourth, sixth, and eighth graders would take math tests. Science tests would be eliminated in 2021. Public input is solicited via a survey available through Wednesday, March 31, at bit.ly/COtesting

Drive-in Earth Day

5Point Film hosts a pop-up, drive-in film screening on April 22-23 in honor of Earth Day. The event will include an all-new curated shorts film program and special guests. Taking place at Roaring Fork High School in partnership with the Town of Carbondale, admission is $45 per car and each screening starts at 8 p.m. More at 5pointfilm.org/popup

Redistricting

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions staff are accepting public comments for shaping preliminary maps. To comment, use the form available at bit.ly/COredistrict; email colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us; prepare a map of your community and submit it as an attachment; send a letter to Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, 1580 Logan St., Suite 430, Denver, CO 80203.

Shots

People 50 or older, frontline essential workers, and persons 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions are eligible for a vaccine. Garfield County residents may make an appointment by calling Valley View Hospital at 970-384-7632. Eagle County residents may call 970-328-9750. Pitkin County residents may call 970-429-3363. Free COVID testing is available throughout the Roaring Fork Valley by scheduling an appointment at rfvcovidtest.com

Shuttered Venues Operators Grant

On April 8, the Small Business Administration will begin receiving applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues. This program includes $15 billion available to performance-related occupations that did not benefit from a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Application details are at bit.ly/ShutteredVenues

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ben Canady, Alta Otto and Paul Struempler (March 25); Ruby Marker, and Brian McIsaac (March 26); Shea Courtney and Drea Marsh (March 27); Hank van Berlo, John Field and Damon Scher (March 28); Stacey Bernot, David Hayes, Lucy Perutz, Bob Schultz and Jesse Terrell (March 29); Jorie DeVilbiss (March 30); Georgia Ackerman, Colleen Borkovec and Jane Hart (March 31).

Calendar:

THURSDAY MARCH 25

LIVE MUSIC

Hap Harriman and Nelson Oldham play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY MARCH 26

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

Wild Flight performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

SATURDAY MARCH 27

FRUIT TREE PRUNING

Join Vanessa Harmony to learn about how to prune old and young fruit trees beginning at 10 a.m. at the Emma Schoolhouse. The event is free courtesy of Heritage Fruit Tree Project but masks are required as well as personal pruning tools.

INTIMACY WORKSHOP

True Nature Healing Arts hosts “Give the Love You Want: A Unique & Intimate Co-Ed Workshop to Awaken your Heart Desires with Tyler Lambuth” at 5 p.m. More at truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY MARCH 28

FULL MOON TREK

Wilderness Workshop hosts a community skin up Tiehack/Buttermilk Mountain beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is at bit.ly/WWtrek

TUESDAY MARCH 30

TUTOR TRAINING

English in Action offers tutor orientation training online at 5:30 p.m. for persons wishing to teach English to an adult immigrant as a way of forging intercultural friendships, strengthening our community, and making a positive difference in someone’s life. For registration, email info@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 31

LIVE MUSIC

Suzzanne Paris plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

IMPROVING EQUITY

Colorado Humanities hosts “Changing the Legacy of Race: Latinx Equity Before/After COVID,” an online panel conversation at 7 p.m. Registration is at bit.ly/latinxequity

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY APRIL 1

SOLARIZE

Learn about the benefits and costs of adding battery storage to your solar system, financing options, technologies and more with an informative webinar 5:30 p.m. Registration at bit.ly/solarizeinfo

FRIDAY APRIL 2

SPRING INTO WELLNESS

First Friday will be celebrated as a virtual event. If you wish to be listed as a resource for healthy living, contact Rita Marsh at info@davinikent.org or 970-379-5620

ART OPENING

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Souls” and “Contemporary Fiber Art: Crossing Thresholds” at The Launchpad from April 2 through April 29. An outdoor reception is tentatively scheduled at 5:15 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY APRIL 3

SCAVENGER HUNT

The 5th Annual “Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt takes place all day departing from the Carbondale Rec Center. Details and registration at carbondalerec.com

DANCE EXPO

Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosts a free “Native American Indian Dance & Drum Exhibition” at Wagner Park in Aspen at 4 p.m.

ONGOING

SOMATIC DANCE

Dance Initiative hosts Dance for the People, a weekly dance class focused on improving body awareness, connectivity, and fitness. The class costs $10 and is hosted at The Launchpad on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Masks and social distance spacing are required.

INSIGHT MEDITATION

Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org

TAI CHI WEDNESDAYS

Marty Finklestein offers Tai Chi classes at the Third Street Center on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary at taichiwithmarty@gmail.com or 970-948-7379.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include “Heartworn Highways,” “Identifying Features,” “You Will Die at Twenty,” “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” and “Some Kind of Heaven.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

ABOVE/BELOW

The Art Base in Basalt presents a series of monotypes by Marcia Weese exploring the relationship of the worlds above and below the surface. The exhibition continues through April 16, viewable Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.