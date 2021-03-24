Scuttlebutt / Calendar – March 25, 2021

Prescribed burns
The Bureau of Land Management is completing prescribed fires on federal land in Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin County, including Cattle Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Cherry Creek, the West Divide, Braderich Creek, and Collins Creek. According to Deputy White River Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler, prescribed fire is “a cost-effective, efficient method to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat.” Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads.
Roaring Fork Leadership
Roaring Fork Leadership has graduated over 800 alumni in the valley since 1988, teaching important skills with a 10-month curriculum. Applications for RFL Academy 2022 will be received through July 15. Community leaders may also be nominated. More info at rfleadership.org
Now hiring
Basalt Regional Library is hiring a Technology & Marketing Assistant. This position will assist patrons with technology questions, run technology classes, and submit library programs to community calendars along with other duties. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org/employment
Meanwhile, Carbondale Arts is hiring an Education Director to oversee Rosybelle, the mobile maker bus, and all activities related to arts education and Carbondale Arts. Applications are due by April 9. More at carbondalearts.com/news
Artist fellow sought
The Aspen Art Museum invites Roaring Fork Valley artists to apply for six available artist fellow spots. Applicants must commit to scheduled monthly meetings through December 2021 and be 18 years or older at the beginning of the program on April 18. Artists working in any medium and at any level are encouraged to apply by Saturday, April 10, at bit.ly/artfellow
PitCo transitions to Level Orange
Pitkin County returned to Level Orange restrictions on Wednesday, March 24, at 9 a.m. The move was required after six consecutive days of exceeding Level Yellow case count numbers and the state’s percent positivity thresholds. This means a reduction in capacity for businesses to 50%.
Standardized testing
The Colorado Department of Education is requesting that the federal government partially waive state assessment requirements and invites the public to comment on proposed changes that would reduce the number of tests for students this spring. The one-year changes requested are in response to the unique academic challenges spurred by the global pandemic. Under a plan approved by the legislature and Governor Polis, students would be required to take only one state test. Third, fifth, and seventh graders would take English tests and fourth, sixth, and eighth graders would take math tests. Science tests would be eliminated in 2021. Public input is solicited via a survey available through Wednesday, March 31, at bit.ly/COtesting
Drive-in Earth Day
5Point Film hosts a pop-up, drive-in film screening on April 22-23 in honor of Earth Day. The event will include an all-new curated shorts film program and special guests. Taking place at Roaring Fork High School in partnership with the Town of Carbondale, admission is $45 per car and each screening starts at 8 p.m. More at 5pointfilm.org/popup
Redistricting
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions staff are accepting public comments for shaping preliminary maps. To comment, use the form available at bit.ly/COredistrict; email colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us; prepare a map of your community and submit it as an attachment; send a letter to Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions, 1580 Logan St., Suite 430, Denver, CO 80203.
Shots
People 50 or older, frontline essential workers, and persons 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions are eligible for a vaccine. Garfield County residents may make an appointment by calling Valley View Hospital at 970-384-7632. Eagle County residents may call 970-328-9750. Pitkin County residents may call 970-429-3363. Free COVID testing is available throughout the Roaring Fork Valley by scheduling an appointment at rfvcovidtest.com
Shuttered Venues Operators Grant
On April 8, the Small Business Administration will begin receiving applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues. This program includes $15 billion available to performance-related occupations that did not benefit from a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Application details are at bit.ly/ShutteredVenues
Calendar:
THURSDAY MARCH 25
LIVE MUSIC
Hap Harriman and Nelson Oldham play at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY MARCH 26
LIVE MUSIC
Feeding Giants plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
STREAMIN’ STEVE’S
Wild Flight performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.
SATURDAY MARCH 27
FRUIT TREE PRUNING
Join Vanessa Harmony to learn about how to prune old and young fruit trees beginning at 10 a.m. at the Emma Schoolhouse. The event is free courtesy of Heritage Fruit Tree Project but masks are required as well as personal pruning tools.
INTIMACY WORKSHOP
True Nature Healing Arts hosts “Give the Love You Want: A Unique & Intimate Co-Ed Workshop to Awaken your Heart Desires with Tyler Lambuth” at 5 p.m. More at truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops
LIVE MUSIC
Rodrigo Arreguín plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY MARCH 28
FULL MOON TREK
Wilderness Workshop hosts a community skin up Tiehack/Buttermilk Mountain beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is at bit.ly/WWtrek
TUESDAY MARCH 30
TUTOR TRAINING
English in Action offers tutor orientation training online at 5:30 p.m. for persons wishing to teach English to an adult immigrant as a way of forging intercultural friendships, strengthening our community, and making a positive difference in someone’s life. For registration, email info@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 31
LIVE MUSIC
Suzzanne Paris plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.
IMPROVING EQUITY
Colorado Humanities hosts “Changing the Legacy of Race: Latinx Equity Before/After COVID,” an online panel conversation at 7 p.m. Registration is at bit.ly/latinxequity
FURTHER OUT
THURSDAY APRIL 1
SOLARIZE
Learn about the benefits and costs of adding battery storage to your solar system, financing options, technologies and more with an informative webinar 5:30 p.m. Registration at bit.ly/solarizeinfo
FRIDAY APRIL 2
SPRING INTO WELLNESS
First Friday will be celebrated as a virtual event. If you wish to be listed as a resource for healthy living, contact Rita Marsh at info@davinikent.org or 970-379-5620
ART OPENING
Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Souls” and “Contemporary Fiber Art: Crossing Thresholds” at The Launchpad from April 2 through April 29. An outdoor reception is tentatively scheduled at 5:15 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SATURDAY APRIL 3
SCAVENGER HUNT
The 5th Annual “Where My Peeps At?” Scavenger Hunt takes place all day departing from the Carbondale Rec Center. Details and registration at carbondalerec.com
DANCE EXPO
Aspen Indigenous Foundation hosts a free “Native American Indian Dance & Drum Exhibition” at Wagner Park in Aspen at 4 p.m.
ONGOING
SOMATIC DANCE
Dance Initiative hosts Dance for the People, a weekly dance class focused on improving body awareness, connectivity, and fitness. The class costs $10 and is hosted at The Launchpad on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Masks and social distance spacing are required.
INSIGHT MEDITATION
Roaring Fork Insight offers a weekly meditation practice with teachings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. More at roaringforkinsight.org
TAI CHI WEDNESDAYS
Marty Finklestein offers Tai Chi classes at the Third Street Center on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary at taichiwithmarty@gmail.com or 970-948-7379.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS
The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
CRYSTAL STREAMING
Virtual cinema offerings include “Heartworn Highways,” “Identifying Features,” “You Will Die at Twenty,” “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” and “Some Kind of Heaven.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com
ABOVE/BELOW
The Art Base in Basalt presents a series of monotypes by Marcia Weese exploring the relationship of the worlds above and below the surface. The exhibition continues through April 16, viewable Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
