Increased use equals increased care for local trails

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) opened project season registration to members on Thursday, April 1. Beginning April 16, the general public is welcome to sign up to help out too, for what communications and engagement manager Jacob Baker calls “our busiest project season probably ever.”

Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw more volunteer hours clocked than 2019 and that trend is expected to continue.

“In a time of overwhelming challenges,” Baker explained, “volunteering with RFOV allows you the opportunity to make an immediate, tangible impact on your community.”

Increasing volunteer numbers in 2021 involves diversifying opportunities. This project season spans from Rifle to Marble and up Independence Pass with projects like riparian restoration, burn area restoration, family-friendly gardening along the Rio Grande ARTway, and trail building at Sutey Ranch.

The new, bilingual “Trail Notes” pilot project installs signage with QR codes at popular trailheads throughout the valley. By scanning the code with a smartphone, trail users can record conditions, prompting maintenance as necessary and informing qualitative data about success and challenges across the valley’s trail network.

Additionally, RFOV invites local businesses to help steward local trails. For example, Independence Run and Hike, based in Carbondale, has “adopted” the Lorax Trail and will contribute more than 60 volunteer hours to helping maintain it this season.