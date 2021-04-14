Scuttlebutt / Community Calendar – April 15, 2021

Email

GarCo coverage

It may appear ironic that the week after The Sopris Sun began regular coverage of Garfield’s Board of County Commissioners meetings, the county’s streaming service ceased to function properly this week. Until a recording of the April 12 meeting is recovered, or secretarial minutes are completed (and approved by the Board), the public will have to wait to be informed about the decisions made during that meeting’s agenda. A few items of note: County Treasurer’s annual update regarding Garfield County Investment Policy and 2021 resolutions; proposed 960-acre land exchange between XTO Energy Inc. and Colorado Parks and Wildlife near Meeker; Lift-Up requesting a reduction of landfill fees; Rifle’s Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie seeking approval to accept Federal Aviation Administration coronavirus relief grant up to $23,000 for employee expenses. Airport Director Condie was also scheduled to request that the concept plan for a new airport hangar be changed from non-commercial to commercial.

Francisco case continued

The much-anticipated Michael Francisco case in the Town of Carbondale’s (TOC) municipal court was continued to April 26 at 4:30 p.m. Town Prosecutor Angela Roff says, “The request was made in the interest of justice,” and that she and defense attorney Michael Edminister jointly requested the continuance. In an interview with KDNK’s News Director Amy Hadden Marsh, Edminister mentions that the presiding judge was ill and, rather than inviting a substitute judge for a single hearing, the opposing parties agreed a continuance was more appropriate.

Roadwork

Work will begin on Monday, April 19, to mitigate the risk of rockfall along Highway 133 between McClure Pass summit and Carbondale. Work will take place at five separate sites, including Penny Hot Springs, and is scheduled for completion by mid-October. Travelers can expect full traffic stops of up to 20 minutes at one or two sites during most weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Details at bit.ly/133rockfall

Conservation funding

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado are collaborating to fund coalitions working to protect Colorado’s land, water, and wildlife through the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative signed by Governor Polis last October. Funding applications are due by May 20, more details at bit.ly/CORPIfunds

Now hiring

Wilderness Workshop is hiring for a campaign manager to help protect public lands and waters in Western Colorado. Applications are due by May 5, details at wildernessworkshop.org/careers

Ranch hand

The Colorado Chapter of the Society for Range Management will provide three scholarships in 2021-2022 to support students, ranchers, and other professionals as they pursue academic programs and projects that benefit rangelands. Application materials are due by May 28, details at cssrm.org/scholarships.html

Hit the books

Basalt Regional Library has returned to normal hours. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Sounds good!

Aspen Music Festival and School will return in-person this summer with rigorous safety protocols. Events are posted online at aspenmusicfestival.com with tickets on sale beginning May 17.

Fishbook

Colorado resident fishing licenses are now accessible through an official mobile app. Anglers may now purchase their licenses online to display on a smartphone with the myColorado App. More items, like individual park passes and annual hunting licenses, will eventually be added to this service.

Spellebration

Literacy Outreach’s annual spelling bee returns after last year’s first-ever cancellation. The event will take place virtually on April 30 beginning at 7 p.m. This major fundraiser supports one-on-one tutoring for basic literacy. This year’s theme is MasqueREAD and Two River Productions will livestream the competition on Facebook and YouTube. Team sign-ups are due by April 26 by contacting Rachel Baiyor at programs@literacyoutreach.org or 970-945-5282.

They say it’s your birthday: Aisha Weinhold and Deloras Pulver (April 15); Rachel Connor, Ylice Golden and Emma Rose (April 16); HP Hansen and Doug Stewart (April 17); Stephanie Schilling and Hadley Hentschel (April 18); Francisco Nevarez-Burgueno, Deborah Colley, Karen Dixon, Leslie Emerson, Jill and Alleghany Meadows, Louie Neil and James Surls (April 19); Julie Bomersback, Jack Bergstrom, Jared Carlson, April Clark and Molly Jacober (April 20); Renae Gustine and Shannon Muse (April 21).

~ Community calendar ~

THURSDAY APRIL 15

PARTY FAVORS

KDNK celebrates 38 years on the airwaves! Tune in for the chance to win a commemorative t-shirt.

EXTREME FIRE

Colorado Mountain College hosts 14-year wildfire veteran Kale Casey for a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Casey served as one of the lead information officers on both the Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak fires in Colorado. He will talk about unusual wildfire behaviors observed last summer and measures communities and individuals can take to protect property and businesses during this upcoming fire season. To register, email adeter@coloradomtn.edu

FRIDAY APRIL 16

SOPRIS THEATRE

Sopris Theatre Company presents “Nina Variations” by Steven Dietz. The production will be streamed the weekends of April 16 and 23 with showings at 7 p.m. on Friday/Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com or by calling 970-947-8177.

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

The Sopris Quartet performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

SATURDAY APRIL 17

WISDOM OF DREAMS

Davi Nikent Center for Human Flourishing hosts Michael Regan with Wildness of the Heart Institute for a primer on remembering and interpreting dreams. Join virtually at 10 a.m. by registering at davinikent.com

THUNDER RIVER THEATRE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is streamed online on April 17 and 18. More info at thunderrivertheatre.com

GARDEN PERFORMANCE

Sopris Soarers perform Woodland Story outside The Launchpad. The show is free and shows off the flying moves of aerialist students ages 6 to 15. The show will be performed twice, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY APRIL 19

FRYINGPAN CLEANUP

Roaring Fork Conservancy invites volunteers to help clean up trash along rivers throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed, April 19 through April 23. Pre-registration is required to help on Frying Pan Road and along the Roaring Fork River through Basalt. More details at bit.ly/RFcleanup

TUESDAY APRIL 20

REOPENING OUR LIVES

Senior Matter and Garfield County Libraries host an open conversation for people 65 and up about life, post-pandemic, led by Carbondale Neurologist Dr. Brooke Allen. Dr. Allen serves on Pitkin County’s Medical Advisory Team and runs free COVID testing services throughout the valley. To register for this talk, taking place at 3:30 p.m., visit bit.ly/reopeninglives

THURSDAY APRIL 22

MAGIC MOUNTAIN

Local author Lisa Dancing-Light presents her new book, “Magic Mountain,” at an online event taking place at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Details at gcpld.org

DRIVE-IN EARTH DAY

5Point Film showcases an all-new program with six short films capturing stories from Mongolia to Miami to remote Alaska. Showings take place at Roaring Fork High School at 8 p.m. on April 22 and April 23. Tickets at 5pointfilm.org

FURTHER OUT

FRIDAY APRIL 23

ENVISION SUSTAINABILITY

Colorado Mountain College hosts the 2021 Envision Sustainability Conference via Zoom. The event begins with an address by CMC President Carrie Hauser at 9 a.m., continues with presentations by graduating sustainability majors, and concludes with a keynote address by photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride at 11 a.m. Registration is at coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/

ONGOING

ROARING FORK FRIDAYS

Eagle County managers, elected officials, department directors, and other staff visit the Roaring Fork Valley every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the El Jebel Community Center.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Different Heroes, Different Dreams,” a film presentation with Joyce Bulifant, begins at 6 p.m. on April 17. “Helping Others Find Their Voice Through Story Sharing” begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 19. “Plant the Seeds of Your Life” begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 20. “Uncovering the Secret to Writing and the True Power of Words” begins at 6 p.m. on April 21. More at riverbridgerc.org