Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 27, 2021

Email

Radio news

Aspen Public Radio has hired Breeze Richardson as the station’s next executive director. Richardson recently worked as director of marketing and communications at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Meanwhile, Colorado Public Radio’s Indie 102.3 will now broadcast in Carbondale at 96.7 FM as KNDH. For more information, visit indie1023.org

Bustang

Capacity restrictions have been lifted for Bustang travelers. Additionally, more buses were added between Grand Junction and Denver on weekdays and weekends. As of May 26, face masks are required for passengers. For route details, visit ridebustang.com

Woody and Dumpling

Thunder River Theatre Company and Stage of Life Theatre Company present “Woody and Dumpling and the Journey Back to Normal,” a lively musical featuring children’s show performers Luke Ryan and Maura Fawley. The production is available to stream for free at thunderrivertheatre.com

Audible history

Carbondale Historical Society members Kim McGee and John Williams created an audio-tour of historic homes using material compiled for the Carbondale Historic Preservation Committee. Meanwhile, the “This I Remember” audio archive grows with over 70 episodes featuring local voices from Carbondale’s past. Find these and more at carbondalehistory.org

Summer Reading Challenge

The Summer Reading Challenge begins on June 1. Readers of all ages are invited to help reach the community goal of 750,000 total minutes of reading. You can track your time using Beanstack, an app for your phone, or by signing up at your local library for a reading log. Read 1,000 minutes or more to be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Plein Air Paint Out

The Redstone Art Foundation hosts their first annual Plein Air Paint Out this Memorial Day weekend. Nine local artists will capture the beauty of Redstone with their paintings for sale on May 29 in downtown Redstone shops. Special guests include performance painter Marcel Kahhak and Barbara Churchley, plus a quick draw competition and more. For the schedule and registration, visit redstoneartfoundation.org

For pika’s sake

The Front Range Pika Project offers trail runners and hikers the opportunity to do citizen science this summer at White River National Forest sites including Ashcroft, Maroon Bells, Independence Pass and Mount Sopris. Participation opportunities range from dropping off data temperature loggers to full training on monitoring pika sites. More at pikapartners.org

Basalt Half Marathon

The 44th annual Basalt Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 6. The race is open to individual runners and two-person relay teams and begins up Frying Pan Road and finishes at Lion’s Park. All proceeds benefit the Basalt High School cross country team. More info and registration and basalthalfmarathon.com

Summer Advantage

Registration for the free Summit54 Summer Advantage program is open for elementary-aged students served by the Roaring Fork Schools district. The program will be offered in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Spring from June 21 through July 23, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily bus transportation and meals are included along with after-school take-home snacks courtesy of Food Bank of the Rockies. Math and reading skills are taught along with art, music and more. Registration is at summeradvantage.org or 1-866-924-7226.

Welcoming Rangel

Roaring Fork Schools Dual Language Coordinator Courtney Rangel was chosen to serve as Riverview School’s next assistant principal. In a letter to the school community, River View Principal Adam Volek says “Courtney stands firmly in her belief that all students deserve the best educational experience and that relationships with students and families, as well as responsive practices around equity and social justice, are the cornerstones of our work in creating a safe and inclusive environment for all kids.” Congratulations!

Kids’ Pump Track Trials

On Wednesday, May 19, the Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department hosted Kids’ Pump Track Trials at the Carbondale Bike Park, a free competition in conjunction with Bonedale Bike Week. There were 35 participants in three different divisions.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Savanna Bristol, Lacy Dunlavy, Richard Glasier and Jennifer Johnson (May 27); Dorie Hunt, Joan Lamont, Louis Meyer, Alex Salvidrez and Amanda Seubert (May 28); Clark Cretti (May 29); Rianna Briggs, Barbara Frota and Jay Harrington (May 30); Chip Munday, Shea Nieslanik, Debbie Romanus and Carolyn Sackariason (June 1); Li McBrayer, Easton O’Flannery and Tracy Trulove (June 2); Trary Maddalone LaMee and Anna Ramirez (June 3).

~ Community Calendar ~

THURSDAY MAY 27

PARK YOGA

Kula teaches “flow” yoga at Sopris Park, with beats by DJ Bhakti Styler, at 6 p.m. Details at kulayogaonmain.com/special-events

BACH, BALLADS, BALLET

Carbondale Arts’ garden music series at the historic Thompson House kicks off with MinTze Wu, Natalie Spears and Alexandra Jerkunica performing at 6 p.m. Tickets at carbondalearts.com

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY MAY 28

ART OPENING

The Art Base in Basalt opens at their new location with a new exhibition, “A Light Within” by Heather Cherry, and artist reception at 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Queen Bees, a new, local, all-girl band performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY MAY 29

LIBRARY BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon’s Mary Harris guides a walk at Basalt Regional Library at 9 a.m. Sign up at basaltlibrary.org

PLANT SALE

Wild Mountain Seeds sells plant starts, seeds and soil at True Nature from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY MAY 30

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon Society guides a walk in Marble. The carpool departs from Carbondale at 6:30 a.m. For registration, email fulcon@comcast.net

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank plays at Heather’s in Basalt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, LP Herd takes the stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY JUNE 1

FIELD STUDIES

Registration for Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ summer community programs opens. See the extensive list of programs at aspennature.org

GROUP HIKE

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a tour of the Grizzly Creek burn area at 9 a.m. Registration at rfov.org

BIKE AUCTION

The Aspen Police Department auctions abandoned bikes outside the station at 540 E. Main Street. A preview of the items begins at 10 a.m. Bidding begins at 11 a.m.

DRAWING CLUB

After a long hiatus, Roaring Fork Drawing Club returns, meeting at Erin’s Acres at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 2

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon Society guides a trip near Woody Creek at 7 a.m. For registration, contact chris.daniels@gmail.com

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Regional Library hosts a virtual book club on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. Register at basaltlibrary.org

UNLEASHED

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents a new ceramic and mixed media show with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A portion of all sales will benefit Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

COMMUNITY EXHIBITION

ValleyOrtho Orthopedic Surgeon Chris George presents “Treating Joint Pain with Cartilage Preservation and Restoration Procedures”, a virtual discussion at 6 p.m. Registration at vvh.org/vvu

THURSDAY JUNE 3

CREATIVE CLUB

Basalt Regional Library hosts Teen Creative Club outside the library from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for students entering grades five through 12. Face masks are required. More info at basaltlibrary.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

BMX RACES

Weekly Thursday races occur at Crown Mountain Park beginning at 6 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JUNE 4

IDENTIDAD Y LIBERTAD

The Launchpad hosts an opening reception for a new show outdoors at 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY JUNE 5

CLASES DE DANZA

Dance Initiative and Carbondale Branch Library offer dance classes led in Spanish every Saturday in June at 10 a.m. More info at gcpld.org/summer-reading