Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 17, 2021

Holy Cross election

Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a nonprofit member-owned electric cooperative, concluded its annual Board of Directors election on June 10. Ten individuals were nominated for three seats on the board: two representing HCE’s northern district and one representing the southern district. In the northern district, Kristen Bertuglia was re-elected with 31% of the vote and Keith Klesner was elected to his first term with 16% of the vote. In the Southern District, incumbent Robert Gardner was re-elected with 44% of the vote.

Heartcare

Valley View’s Heart and Vascular Center is now offering open heart surgery and cardiothoracic procedures with the introduction of Dr. Stephen Jones, a highly experienced surgeon. For more information or to book an appointment, visit vvh.org/heart-vascular-center or call 970-384-7290. The cardiovascular team is also available for emergency care.

The Local’s Passport

Following the success of last year’s Carbondale Comeback Passport, Carbondale Arts is raising funds for the 50th Mountain Fair by selling a valley-wide booklet of discounts and special offers. For $35, you can get over $300 in savings while supporting local businesses. The Local’s Passport is available for purchase online at carbondalearts.com or at The Launchpad.

Study music

Garfield County Libraries hosts polka musician Mike Schneider to teach children about the accordion through story and music. This online show is free as part of the Summer Reading Challenge and will be available to everyone throughout the week of June 21. Meanwhile, award-winning songwriter and musician Steve Weeks created “an interactive romp filled with music, humor and games for young kids and their families.” This online show is available throughout the week of June 28. For more info, visit gcpld.org/summer-reading.

Creative stimulus

Governor Jared Polis on Monday signed two new laws to support creative arts and events industries with $33 million as part of the “Colorado Comeback” state stimulus plan. This includes funding for performance-based film incentives, cultural facilities as well as event hosts.

Darkening skies

Great Outdoors Colorado awarded $20,739 to Rifle Gap State Park Complex and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to pursue International Dark Sky certification for Rifle Gap Reservoir, Rifle Falls and Harvey Gap Reservoir. With this funding, existing outdoor lighting will be eliminated, replaced or modified to meet night sky quality standards. The funding will also help to purchase two telescopes for educational purposes and to install interpretive signage.

Chairman Hauser

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has chosen Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Dr. Carrie Hauser to serve as the commission’s chair. Hauser was appointed to the commission in 2017 and will replace Marvin McDaniel as chair when his term expires in July. The commission also elected Charles Garcia as vice chair and Luke Schafer as secretary.

BikeThere

Organizers of the BikeThere event series are putting the call out to owners of fun, funky or unique cycles to show off their “weird wheels” at the Garfield County BikeExpo in Glenwood Springs’ Centennial Park on Saturday, June 26. Exhibitors will get a custom bamboo BikeThere sticker and other swag for participating. Registration is required at:

133 delays

Highway 133 rockfall mitigation work continues at the Nettles site (milepoint 60.3) and Penny Hot Springs site (milepoint 55.2). Much of the Penny parking area will be designated for equipment, reducing the available parking for visitors through August. Travelers should plan around the possibility of traffic-holds of up to 20 minutes per site, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Keep on masking

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) reminds the public that face-coverings remain required on public transportation through Sept. 13, per federal mandate. Masks are also required indoors at transit facilities like Rubey Park. RFTA is working to meet the demand for courtesy masks and requests that people continue to carry personal masks.

FRIDAY JUNE 18

STRAWBERRY SPIRIT Participating businesses and residences in Glenwood Springs will decorate the city with strawberries to honor the annual festival. Special prizes will be awarded to the best displays. For more info, visit glenwoodchamber.com/berryspecial

EQUITY Aspen Film and Aspen Institute Arts Program present “LFG”, an inside account of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s ongoing fight for equal pay, available via streaming at visit aspenfilm.org

MOUNTAIN-TOP MUSIC Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 4 p.m.

GARDEN CONCERT Robin Lewis performs at True Nature’s Peace Garden at 5:30 p.m.

LATIN FUSION Josefina Mendez Quintet performs at Basalt Regional Library at 6 p.m.

JAS CAFÉ Cyrille Aimee performs at the Aspen Art Museum at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets at axs.com

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S The Green House Band plays at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. GrassRoots will simultaneously stream the concert live on YouTube.

SATURDAY JUNE 19

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads an expedition at Harvey Gap Reservoir, meeting in the parking lot at 7 a.m. To join the trip, email stephaniegobertpitt@yahoo.com

STEWARDSHIP DAY Wilderness Workshop, the Bureau of Land Management and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association work on trails in the Crown Mountain Recreation Area beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is at wildernessworkshop.org

YARN CLUB Come knit or crochet in Sopris Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BIKE TOUR BikeThere leads a town tour of Carbondale starting at North Face Park at 10 a.m. Registration is recommended at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/BikeThere

SOLSTICE CELEBRATION True Nature Healing Arts offers a day of free community events beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing on Sunday. Details at truenaturehealingarts.com

VIRTUAL AQUARIUM Garfield County Libraries hosts Denver Downtown Aquarium for a virtual meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. Registration at gcpld.org

VAUDEVILLE REVUE Don’t miss the spring show, concluding this weekend, with original hits like “This Girl is on Pfizer”. Doors open at 6 p.m. More at gvrshow.com

JAS CAFÉ Laila Biali performs at the Aspen Art Museum at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets at axs.com

SUNDAY JUNE 20

QIGONG Dr. Michael Sweeney of the Red Threat Institute leads a free class at True Nature at 3 p.m.

YOUNG POETS Basalt Library invites teens to explore poetry at 3 p.m.

SUMMER OF SOUL Jazz Aspen Snowmass presents a drive-in screening at Snowmass Town Park at 8:45 p.m. Tickets at AspenFilm.org

MONDAY JUNE 21

TEEN FLY FISHING Basalt Library offers a three-day, morning workshop with Roaring Fork Conservancy for middle school students interested in fly fishing. For details and registration, visit bit.ly/teenflyfish

S.T.E.M. CAMPS Aspen Science Center hosts workshops for preschoolers from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 25, and for ages seven to 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details and registration, visit aspensciencecenter.org

PAINTING WORKSHOP Children are invited to help a local artist create three public art installations at Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required at basaltlibrary.org

TUESDAY JUNE 22

OUTDOOR CONCERT House of Joy performs at Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL PIG ROAST YouthEntity’s annual pig roast fundraiser will be held virtually at Youthentity.org with a three-day online auction and raffle, plus delicious multi-course takeaway dinners available with the purchase of an online ticket. Learn more at youthentity.org

WEDNESDAY JUNE 23

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon explores North Star Nature Preserve, meeting in the parking lot at 7 a.m. To join the trip, email seaweedzg@hotmail.com

WACKY WEDNESDAY Basalt Library welcomes elementary school students to work on animal-related crafts at 2:30 p.m. Details at basaltlibrary.org

FAMILY S.T.E.M. NIGHT Aspen Science Center staff and interns invite families to a night of bilingual activities at 6:30 p.m. Info and registration at aspensciencecenter.org

WED NITE LIVE Join The Art Campus at Willits’ Wednesday Night Live kick-off with performers scattered throughout Willits and downtown Basalt from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY JUNE 24

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon climbs Green Mountain, meeting at the parking area south of the Independence Pass winter gate. To join the trip, email randybrimm@gmail.com

GOOGLE GROWTH Basalt Library hosts Google’s executive productivity advisor at 10 a.m. to share advice for emails, voice-to-text typing and calendar management. Details and registration at basaltlibrary.org

VEGETABLE TASTING Rock Bottom Ranch teaches about the journey of a seed to an adult plant at Rock Bottom Ranch at 10:30 a.m. Registration at aspennature.org

BLOOD DRIVE Rifle Library hosts St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make an appointment, visit gcpld.org

FRIDAY JUNE 25

TRAIL TOUR Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a fishing trip at American Lake, meeting at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Registration at rfov.org

SATURDAY JUNE 26

OVERNIGHT TRAIL BUILD Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers takes a crew up Avalanche Creek at 8:30 a.m. to return on Sunday afternoon. Registration at rfov.org