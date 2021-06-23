Trail Notes – June 24, 2021

Email

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Trail Know-how

Temperatures continue to rise, wind is persistent and precipitation is absent: Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin and Gunnison counties have instituted stage one fire restrictions for all state, federal, private, incorporated and unincorporated lands within their respective areas. Stage one fire restrictions prohibit campfires in undeveloped sites, outdoor smoking and fireworks across all land types listed above. Restrictions are part of the collective effort to protect our community from uncontrolled wildfire damage.

Recent Trail Work

Saturday, June 5- Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Middle Colorado Watershed Council, Roaring Fork Conservancy and Wilderness Workshop, hosted a community restoration project at Grizzly Creek. As the second project hosted on behalf of the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance, RFOV is thrilled with the enthusiasm and dedication of residents and visitors alike to post-fire restoration!

Saturday, June 12- RFOV in partnership with the town of Basalt began rebuilding the Ponderosa Trail (which extends upriver from the Musical/Seed Garden in downtown Basalt). As part of RFOV’s Ways & Trails initiative, this project will enhance the existing trail for users with physical and sensory disabilities. Thanks to all the hardworking volunteers that came out to help!

Upcoming Trail Work

Saturday, June 26 to Sunday, June 27- RFOV will host our first overnight community project since 2019, conducting trail maintenance along sections of the Avalanche Creek and Hell Roaring trails. This will be an excellent opportunity to explore a beautiful segment of our surrounding public lands, give back and protect well used trails while meeting new friends!

Saturday June 26- RFOV with Pitkin County Open Space & Trails and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, RFOV will host a community restoration project along the Roaring Fork River at the Lazy Glen Open Space. Volunteers of all ages and abilities will help revitalize this riparian corridor with native plants, remove invasive species and ensure streambank stability. There are still spots available, so sign-up yourself and a friend!

Focus on… BAER Information

As the 2021 fire season begins, better understanding 2020’s devastating fire season can provide context for current restrictions. To explore the impacts of the Grizzly Creek Fire and the ongoing restoration of Glenwood Canyon, take a look at the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) map available on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s Incident Website. This map displays the soil burn severity throughout the entirety of the Grizzly Creek burn scar and the website provides an overview of immediate, near-term and long-term recovery planning. This map and more information can be found here.

About RFOV

RFOV was founded in 1995 by a group of locals who saw the need for a volunteer organization to work in partnership with the public agencies that manage, preserve and protect our public lands. Our goal was to support these land managers, as well as other conservation-minded organizations, by providing a foundation of expertise and resources to complete high-quality, tangible projects. Built on the successful model of the Appalachian Trail Club and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, RFOV uses community involvement and a hands-on method to foster a sense of stewardship for the abundant natural spaces in our area.

RFOV engages with 100+ partners every year. These are institutional (federal, state, county, municipal), non-profit (local and state) and business organizations that supplement our work with their expertise.

You can learn more about RFOV, register for volunteer opportunities, send a donation and stay connected by signing up for our newsletter. All of this and more can be found at rfov.org