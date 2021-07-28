All’s Fair

Exemplary of the joyous and supportive vibe that predominated the 50th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair, limbo co-winner Ben Armstrong (who ended up in crutches) is hoisted into the air by co-winner David Vasquez.
Contest winners
Limbo
- Ben Armstrong and David Vasquez
2. Anna Jasmine
3. Grace Brown
Cake
1. Lisa Mattson
2. Sara Kokish
3. Beth Johnson
Cupcake
1. Emily Eshelman
2. Mira Bromber
3. Kylyn Bradshaw
Cake: Alternate
1. Amelia Eshelman
2. Peter Dandoff
3. Kay Cesark
Pie Exotic
1. Jeff Liddington
2. Chris Bilby
3. Larry Ott
Pie Cream
1. Gloria Greene
2. Jenn Liddington
3. Jacque Johnson
Pie Fruits
1. Jacque Johnson
2. Peter Daridorf
3. Gloria Greene
Horseshoes Doubles
1. Charlie Taylor and Josh Johnson
2. Pat Duncan and Brody Smith
3. Frank Anderson and “Baggs” Craig Hoffman
Horseshoes Singles
1. Frank Anderson
Fly Fishing
1. B.J. Schmit
2. Liza Mitchell
3. Dan Berg
Bike Women’s
1. Cloe Lutging
2. Annie Gonzalez
3. Kristie Poll
Bike Men’s
1. Hadley Hentschel
2. Evan Fletcher
3. Canyon Cherry
Bike Kids
1. India Smith
2. Lexi Moebius
3. Phoenix Chenney
Mt. Sopris Run-Off (14 miles)
1st Male Michael Barlow
1st Female Rachel Perkins
Mt. Sopris Run-Off (4 miles)
1st Male Jaden Peck
1st Female Liza Mitchell
Wood Splitting – Women’s
1. Alyssa Baker
2. Stacy Neal
3. Amy Ackleh
Wood Splitting – Men’s
1. Dave Emig
2. Matt Langhorst
3. Mark Ross
Worstminster Dog Show
Worst in show: Falco
Best in show: Luna
Vaccine doses administered: 45
Drawings by Larry Day:
Photos by Renee Ramge:
Photos by Klaus Kocher:
Photos by Mark Burrows:
Photos by Raleigh Burleigh
Photos by James Steindler:
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >