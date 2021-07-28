Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 29, 2021

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Special meeting

Glenwood Springs City Council convenes for a special meeting on Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. to discuss annexation and rezoning for 214 Center, a field behind the West Glenwood Mall. A large number of people commenting on the proposal is anticipated, both in-person and virtually. Comments will be limited to three minutes per person. To join via Zoom, visit bit.ly/214Center

Redistricting hearing

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions will host a public hearing at the Third Street Center in Carbondale on Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m. To testify remotely, you must sign up in advance at bit.ly/Cdalesignup Requests for sign language interpretation, Spanish-language translation or other accommodations can be made by contacting staff at colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us

Warm waters

Local rivers are flowing especially low, allowing water temperatures to increase. Warmer water holds less oxygen, thus stressing fish and other aquatic life. A voluntary fishing closure was enacted on the Roaring Fork River, from Carbondale to Glenwood Springs, as of July 24. This joins an all-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle. Roaring Fork Conservancy’s Hot Spots for Trout program offers volunteers a calibrated thermometer and instruction for monitoring water temperatures. Sign up at roaringfork.org/drought/

Welcome aboard!

UpRoot Colorado, a nonprofit with the mission to support farmers and increase nutritional security for Coloradans by directing any surplus of locally grown foods toward hunger-relief, has hired Rita Mary Hennigan as the organization’s co-director. “We are excited that someone of Rita Mary’s qualifications and clear commitment to equity in our food system has joined UpRoot,” commented board member John Brett, PhD. “She will be an invaluable member of the leadership team, nicely complementing co-director Dave Laskarzewski.” Learn more at uprootcolorado.org

Stuttering help

“Stuttering: For Kids by Kids”, a DVD in English and Spanish starring kids who stutter, is now available at most public libraries or through inter-library loan. The Stuttering Foundation, a 74-year-old nonprofit, has provided the materials for free to help children that have faced challenges like teasing, speaking out in class and teaching others about stuttering.

Homeless camp cleanup

ECOS Environmental & Disaster Restoration Inc. completed its cleanup of the homeless camp on the hillside near WalMart in Glenwood Springs. The crew collected nearly 60,000 pounds of trash and debris piles reached eight feet in some places. ECOS General Manager Kris Miller reported that they filled a five gallon bucket with used hypodermic needles. Garfield County Commissioners granted up to $87,250 for the initiative.

TACAW persists

After cancelling an event due to their fully-vaccinated executive director testing positive for COVID-19, TACAW is back to putting on live music. Out of caution, they are tightening COVID protocols. Folks will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test in order to enter and all unvaccinated individuals plus kids under the age of 12 are required to wear a face covering. See tacaw.org for more information.

Basalt Forward 2030

Basalt Forward 2030 is an initiative approved by the town council to obtain public insight about what they think is most important to incorporate into the town’s 2020 Master Plan. The data will be used to gauge what will be on the ballot in November 2021 as far as capital improvements are concerned. An open house takes place on Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Basalt Library.

Eagle alert

Roaring Fork Audubon warns that ancestral bald eagle nesting grounds in Aspen Glen are now threatened by development. A “Bald Eagle Buffer Zone” was established 25 years ago to protect the site as long as bald eagles are nesting and roosting within the zone. Despite having abandoned a decades-long nesting tree after the installation of a camera in the nest in 2016, the eagles continue to nest about 0.7 miles upriver from the site and continue to rely on the habitat for roosting and foraging. A petition calling on Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Garfield County Board of Commissioners to retain the buffer zone is at roaringforkeaglecoalition.org

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Owen O’Farrell, A.O. Forbes, Randi Garcia, Sarah Kemme, Liz Phillips, Jake Spaulding, Greg Tonozzi and Jess Worley (July 29); Nancy Barnett, Debbie Bruell and Cheryl Loggins (July 31); Anibal Guevera and Sarah Uhl (Aug. 1); Jeff Dahl, Hattie Gianinetti, Catherine Masters, Maciej Mrotek and Justin Patrick (Aug. 2); Gavin Dahl and Sara Preston (Aug. 3); Megan Gianinetti, Kallie Hyer, Jay Leavitt, Tony Madrigal and Andrew Roberts-Gray (Aug. 4).

CALENDAR

THURSDAY JULY 29

PHYSICS LECTURE

Aspen Center for Physics presents “The Flavors of Particle Physics” online at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at aspenphys.org

SHAMANIC BREATHWORK

True Nature teaches breathwork to release blockage and access the subconscious mind at 6 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

DIVERTIMENTO

String instrument musicians will play “Mozart Divertimento” outside the Thompson House, accompanied by local poets and plein air artists. The concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets and more at carbondalearts.com

FRIDAY JULY 30

WILD AFTERNOON

New Castle Library hosts the ​​Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation at 1 p.m. to learn what to do when an injured or abandoned wild animal is encountered.

GARDEN CONCERT

The Red Hill Rollers perform outdoors at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is by donation.

COUNTRY MUSIC

Aaron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams perform at the Garfield County Fair beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at garfieldcountyfair.com

LIVE MUSIC

Amy Hawes and David Harding perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“12 Mighty Orphans” begins showing at the Crystal Theatre through Aug. 2. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. nightly.

SATURDAY JULY 31

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Basalt Library and A Way Out screen “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at Crown Mountain Park at 8 p.m. Masking is appreciated and distancing is recommended. Popcorn will be provided.

SUNDAY AUGUST 1

BIKE RIDE

Wilderness Workshop invites you to explore the southern side of McClure Pass, down to Paonia Reservoir, beginning at 7 a.m. More info and registration at wildernessworkshop.org

ART HIKE

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers explores Linkins Lake at 9 a.m. through photography, watercolor and pencil sketching. Sign up at rfov.org

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Davi Nikent offers a group exercise to clear unresolved ancestral energy from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is necessary by contacting Carol Shure at communityconstellation@gmail.com

YOUNG POETS

Basalt Library invites teen poets, wordsmiths, lyricists and truthsayers to explore the art of language at 3 p.m.

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

TUESDAY AUGUST 3

TUNES AND TALES

Aspen Music Festival and School musicians accompany a reading of the book “Trombone Shorty” by Troy Andrews at Basalt Library 10:30 a.m. In case of rain, the event will be broadcast on Facebook instead.

POOL NOODLE FENCING

Basalt Library’s Teen Summer Olympics continues with fencing at 3 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/teenolympics

TRAIL BUILD

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers works with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails at 4 p.m. to re-route nearly one mile of a multi-modal trail at Hunter Creek. Sign up at rfov.org

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

National Night Out, an annual event which brings law enforcement and their community together, will be celebrated locally at Sopris Park and the Carbondale pool from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 4

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon offers one final birding trip for the season meeting at the Independence Pass parking area at 9 a.m. To register, email randybrimm@gmail.com

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library’s summer book club meets outside at noon.

THUMB PAIN 101

Valley View Hospital offers a free, online educational webinar about treating thumb pain at 6 p.m. RSVP at bit.ly/VVHthumbpain

THURSDAY AUGUST 5

LEGO SLALOM

Basalt Library’s Teen Summer Olympics continues with miniature canoe-building at 3 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/teenolympics

TRUCK CONCERT

The Aspen Music Festival and School’s concert truck cruises over to the Basalt Library for an outdoor show at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY AUGUST 7

VALLEY RALLY

Wilderness Workshop rallies to save the Homestake Valley from a proposed dam and reservoir, meeting in the town of Red Cliff to make signs and share info at 10 a.m. before gathering at Homestake Reservoir Road at noon. More info at wildernessworkshop.org

BOAT RACE

Silt Library invites children and families to make a boat and enter a race at 11 a.m. The event includes music and storytime and is free and open to all.