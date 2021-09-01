Scuttlebutt / Community Calendar

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

5Point

The 5point Film Festival board of directors has voted to postpone their flagship festival, previously scheduled for Oct. 13 through Oct. 17. Based on ever-shifting conditions around in-person indoor gatherings due to COVID-19, the event is delayed until April 2022.

Apply now!

The deadline for applications for The Sopris Sun’s Future of Journalism youth education program is quickly approaching! Local high school students interested in participating in this free program, meeting on Wednesdays in Carbondale from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., must apply by Sept. 8 at soprissun.com/future

Aspen Journalism

Aspen Journalism Editor Curtis Wackerle was named the nonprofit news agency’s executive director following the departure of Brent Gardner-Smith, who was hired as news director at Aspen Public Radio. Wackerle will continue to serve as editor and reporter on the Connie Harvey Environment Desk. His work as a journalist in the Roaring Fork Valley began as a reporter for the Aspen Daily News, where he eventually became editor-in-chief.

Paralympics

Congratulations to Kyle Coon! This local finished 5th in the men’s triathlon race for visually impaired athletes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Coon also competed in the 750-meter swim, 20K bike and 5K run events. Coon’s teammate Brad Snyder took gold for the 5K run.

Theatre season

Thunder River Theatre Company has chosen Missy Moore to take the creative helm as interim artistic director. In this role, she’s charged with curating and often directing the 2021/2022 in-person season. The season will open with Jaclyn Backhaus’ “Men on Boats,” a witty retelling of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition to chart the Colorado River with 10 vivacious women comprising the cast. The show opens on Sept. 30.

Tennis lessons

Carbondale Parks and Rec. offers foundational tennis lessons for ages eight through 14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the same days, the Carbondale Tennis Club invites intermediate players ages 14 and above to sharpen their skills. More info at carbondalerec.com

RVR victory

Crystal Outdoors, LLC withdrew suggestions for an amendment to the Town of Carbondale’s Unified Development Code after facing monumental opposition — including 110 letters from River Valley Ranch (RVR) property owners. “Crystal Outdoors believes that the interests of the community will be better served if we hit the pause button, evaluate the feedback to date and hopefully engage with the Town staff and RVR Master Association representatives in a more positive dialogue,” wrote the law firm representing the owner of the golf course. Crystal Outdoors, LCC is exploring the construction of new buildings on what is now currently the RVR driving range.

Interstate repair

The Colorado Department of Transportation contracted Lawrence Construction at $6.1 million to assess and repair damage to I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon after several major slides of mud and other debris caused considerable damage on July 29 and 31. Work is scheduled for weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with several night closures planned that will limit travel to one direction at a time. The goal is to have repairs complete with all four lanes open by the end of November.

Business Confluence

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Business Confluence event on Sept. 15 at the Third Street Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with networking at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Conference highlights will include updates from the Town of Carbondale, Garfield County and the State of Colorado regarding economic impacts and opportunities spurred by COVID. Tickets are at carbondale.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Lori Haroutunian and Dean Perkins (Sept. 2); Samuel Bernal, Kim Kelly, Pat Pier and Kathy Webb (Sept. 3); Terry Kirk, Andrea Slaphake and Ralph Pitt (Sept. 4); Heather Craven, Stephanie Dibacco and Janelle Johnson (Sept. 5); Linda Bishop, Brisella Escalante, Ben Hoffmann, Randy Lowenthal, Lora Meraz, Jesse Payne, Peter Robinson, Nancy Taylor, Haley Thompson and Mindy White (Sept. 6); Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza, Richard Hart and Mario Tarin (Sept. 7); Gayla Tippett Auten, Jane Bachrach, Janet Boyle, John Bruna, Tris and Tag Speaker, Whitney Will and Halle Zander (Sept. 8).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

DANCE WORKSHOP

Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Kizuna Dance offers a dance class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. To register, email megan@danceinitiative.org

LIVE MUSIC

Damian Smith and Dennis Jung plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

MUDSLIDE FESTIVAL

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts the first-ever Mudslide Festival with a muddy dunk tank, live music and lots of chocolate treats.The fun begins on Friday and continues through Sunday. All festivities are included with the purchase of a gondola ticket.

PRIDE

True Nature invites the community to rally in support of unity, acceptance and love with face painting, poster making and community drumming beginning at 4 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAY

September’s First Friday theme is “Family Block Party,” with family-friendly events at the Fourth Street Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. The annual Pride parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Second and Main.

THE BALANCE

“The Balance,” an immersive exhibit by local artist Vallee Noone will open at The Art Base in Basalt on Sept. 3 with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CLAY NATIONAL

Carbondale Clay National XV is a national exhibition of ceramic art held annually at the Carbondale Clay Center. An opening reception is hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 25. For gallery hours and more info, visit carbondaleclay.org

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sacred sound healing journey at True Nature at 6 p.m. Tickets are at truenaturehealingarts.com

REDSTONE ART SHOW

The 25th anniversary Redstone Art Show and Sale begins with an opening reception at 6 p.m. and continues all weekend. Free workshops and demonstrations take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Find the schedule of events at redstoneartfoundation.org

FILM PREMIERE

SoL Theatre Company presents a short original film, produced during a youth summer camp, called “Dear Peter Jackson: An Unexpected Summer.” Additional screenings will be on Sept. 4, 10 and 11 — all at 6 p.m. at the Third Street Center. Tickets are at soltheatrecompany.org

LIVE MUSIC

Suzzanne Paris plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “CODA” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 with a matinee on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. “Nomadland” screens on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

MURAL WORK

Roaring Fork Audubon Society invites the public to help paint a community mural at the Third Street Center today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No sign-up is necessary.

REDSTONE CONCERT

Feeding Giants performs at Avalanche Outfitters (behind the coke ovens) at 5:30 p.m. for the final concert of the “magical moments” summer series.

ASPEN SPACE STATION

An interactive art installation hosted on the back of Aspen Mountain features several free events this weekend. “Aspen Black Hole Simulator Session” is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 4. “BLAST OFF! A journey into the mind” is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. “The Pleasures of Gravity” is on Sept. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details are at aspenspace.org

DANCE PERFORMANCE

Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Kizuna Dance performs at The Launchpad at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit danceinitiative.org

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

TAI CHI

Jake Carroll teaches Tai Chi for free at Basalt Library at 8 a.m. To pre-register, email info@basaltlibrary.org

REDSTONE MUSEUM

Redstone Historical Society invites the public to the grand re-opening celebration of the Redstone Museum at Redstone Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walking tours to the coke ovens will depart from the park every half hour.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6

LABOR DAY

Libraries are closed to honor workers and their historic struggles for better treatment by employers.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7

PAINTING WORKSHOP

Missy Prudden leads a series of free outdoor watercolor painting workshops from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. meeting at Basalt Library. To register, email click@basaltlibrary.org

YARN GROUP

The Basalt Library Yarn Group returns, welcoming knitters to work on and discuss projects, yarn techniques and world events at Basalt Library on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

REGENERATIVE LIVING

The Center for Human Flourishing offers an eight-week course with Lisa McKenzie discussing climate change, soil health, nutrition, water/drought, self-care and more. To register, email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 8

GARCO LATINOS

Garfield County’s newly-formed Latino Community Committee meets at the Rec. Center in New Castle at 6:30 with representatives from each of the Garfield County school districts and Joyce Rankin, Third Congressional District representative to the Colorado State Board of Education.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10

JOB SUPPORT

Colorado Workforce provides information and tech support for job seekers at the Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is recommended at 970-927-4311.

OPEN HOUSE

Stepping Stones hosts an open house for the organization’s newly remodeled youth drop-in center at 1150 Hwy. 133 in Carbondale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11

AUTHOR TALK

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rifle Library hosts author Alda P. Dobbs, presenting her new book about a young girl’s migration from Mexico following the Mexican Revolution. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to all. For more info, call 970-625-3471.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

MUSIC AND NATURE

Aspen Valley Land Trust, in partnership with Sustain Music and Nature, offers a guided nature walk and acoustic concert with Colorado bands Sugar Britches and Tree-O from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silt River Preserve. Tickets at bit.ly/AVLTinSilt