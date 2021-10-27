Rams’ Homecoming

Email

What a week it was for the Roaring Fork Rams! From the righteous parade, which could be heard from over a mile away, to the outstanding effort made by student athletes on the (boys) soccer, volleyball and football teams. During the volleyball match — it was also Hawaiian Day of spirit week — a group of students hoisted their faux-furry mascot into the air in the school gymnasium. Homecoming Queen Sienna Pargiter-Walker and King Henry Richardson posed for a photo following the football game. Way to go Rams! Photos by Sue Rollyson.