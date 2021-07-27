Carbondale's community connector

Tunes and Tales

July 27 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Tuesday, repeating until July 27, 2021

Free

Listen to enchanting stories blended with music performed by local musicians of the Roaring Fork Valley. The Tunes & Tales program is a long-time collaboration between the Basalt Regional Library and the Aspen Music Festival & School.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended. When the weather is bad, Tunes & Tales will be held online, on our Facebook Page.

This week: Join us as musicians accompany a reading of the book, “Down By the Cool of the Pool” by Tony Mitton.

A special thank you to Charlotte McLain, Music Coordinator at BRLD, & Heather Kendrick, Manager of Education and Community Programming AMFS

July 27

Date:
Free
Time:
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
